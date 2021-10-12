All participants to elections to Russian Duma in Crimea, Donbas should be sanctioned by EU – Zelensky

All persons involved in the organization or directly participating in the elections to the State Duma of Russia in Crimea and in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas should be included in the sanctions lists of the European Union, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The sanctions lists should include everyone who took part in the organization and conduct of elections to the State Duma of Russia in the occupied Crimea, the city of Sevastopol and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in Donbas," Zelensky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday, following the 23rd summit Ukraine-EU.

He also said the need to increase the sanctions pressure is long overdue.

According to Zelensky, violations of human rights in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine cannot be ignored.