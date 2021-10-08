Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded in Donbas since Friday midnight, two shelling attacks from the side of Russia-occupation forces were recorded, the press center of the JFO headquarters has reported.

"As of 7:00 on October 8, two violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded ... As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier of the Joint Forces was injured. The soldier was provided with urgent pre-medical assistance, he was evacuated to a hospital. His health condition is of moderate severity," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Friday.

Enemy attacks were recorded near Zolote-4, where Russian mercenaries used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

Near Troyitske, the enemy fired from large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

"To force the enemy to stop firing, the Ukrainian defenders opened fire without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," it said.

Over the past day, on October 7, the enemy violated the ceasefire six times.