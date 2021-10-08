Ukrainian MP Polyakov dies in Kyiv

Ukrainian parliamentarian Anton Polyakov died after feeling unwell in a taxi in Kyiv last night, the press center for the city police said.

A criminal investigation has been launched.

"The Kyiv police were alerted today, on October 8, that Anton Polyakov, a Ukrainian MP, was found dead in the capital's Dniprovsky district. An on-duty officer immediately sent an investigative group and other specialized services to the scene of the incident," a statement published on the Kyiv police website on Friday said.

Polyakov is believed to have felt unwell while traveling in a taxi. He died despite paramedics' efforts to resuscitate him.

Investigators, a crime laboratory and a forensic expert are working at the site, the police said.

Law enforcement agencies are carrying out all necessary urgent investigative procedures to establish the circumstances of Polyakov's death. His body will undergo a forensic examination to establish the cause of death.

A criminal case has been opened on a count of premeditated murder, though investigators are not ruling out that it might be a natural death.