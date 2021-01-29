Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

The U.S. rocket and space technology developer Firefly Aerospace Inc., owned by Ukrainian businessman Maksym Polyakov plans to raise $350 million to scale up production and work on a medium-class launch vehicle - Firefly Beta.

Firefly Aerospace CEO Tom Markusic spoke about these plans during the IPO Edge webinar, the company's press service said on Thursday.

"In the next five years we want to take Firefly from a $1 billion with Alpha to being on the order of a $10 billion company with a set of different launch vehicles," Markusic said.

The company said $125 million of the funding would go toward production enhancements, such as facilities and tooling needed to ramp up launch vehicle production. The other $225 million would support growth initiatives, in particular a medium-class vehicle capable of placing 10 tonnes into orbit, about ten times more than the capacity of Alpha.

"Our development phase was $200 million, and that was funded by Maksym Polyakov and Noosphere Venture Partners [...] Now we are considering expanding the list of investors in order to raise an additional $350 million, without impeding our ability or fundamentally changing our culture as a nimble, fast-moving space development company," Markusic said.

He also confirmed plans for Alpha's inaugural launch soon.

As reported, Firefly Aerospace has already performed checkouts of the Alpha launch vehicle.

As reported, Firefly Aerospace Inc. signed a Launch Services Agreement (LSA) with equipment and avionics company Adaptive Launch Solutions (ALS), which includes four launches of the Alpha rocket starting in 2021.

Ukraine's Space Electric Thruster Systems (SETS) will provide its SPS-25 propulsion system for the inaugural launch of the Alpha rocket made by a rocket and space technology developer Firefly Aerospace Inc.