10:39 10.01.2020

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests about UAH 320 mln in restoring 27 diesel locomotives over two years

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests about UAH 320 mln in restoring 27 diesel locomotives over two years

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) in 2018-2019 spent about UAH 320 million on the program to restore 27 locomotives.

According to a company press release, domestic and foreign analogues were used instead of Russian components during the overhaul of locomotives, thereby neutralizing Russian sanctions regarding the ban on the supply of spare parts and engines for diesel locomotives to Ukraine.

According to the press service, the plant has one of the largest railway fleets in the metallurgical complex: 172 locomotives (126 for servicing metallurgical production, 46 for mining). A few years ago, the company adopted an import substitution program. One of the main partners was Mykolaiv Diesel Locomotive Repair Plant, which established production cooperation with a number of Ukrainian and foreign manufacturers of various railways equipment.

Thanks to joint developments, Mykolaiv plant started installing diesel engines of well-known world companies, namely U.S.-based Cummins, UK-Belgian ABC Corporation, and others, on locomotives. In addition, the latest Heinzmann engine control systems (Germany), a rotary vane compressor jointly with the Italian company Mattei, a modern traction unit of alternating current (Electrotyazhmash), a microprocessor-based locomotive control system, etc. were installed on the machines.

Thanks to the measures taken, the plant in 2018–2019 got the opportunity to restore 11 diesel locomotives, in particular with the replacement of engines and deep modernization. In addition, 16 more cars were repaired on the basis of its two diesel locomotive repair depots.

Tags: #investment #diesel #locomotives #arcelormittal
12:55 19.12.2019
Bill on restructuring feed-in tariff to allow Ukraine to avoid investment arbitrations – lawyers

10:20 05.12.2019
St. Petersburg firm to invest 600 mln rubles in synthetic diamond production

17:54 05.11.2019
ArcelorMittal invests $4.4 bln in Kryvy Rih plant, will invests another $1.8 bln in five years

16:39 24.10.2019
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

10:09 11.10.2019
ArcelorMittal to channel almost UAH 11 bln from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's profit into payment of dividends

13:34 19.09.2019
EBRD investment in Ukraine exceeds $1 bln in 2019

14:41 11.09.2019
Rada passes at first reading bill stimulating investment

15:22 04.09.2019
Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

18:45 19.08.2019
How can Kyiv become center of Europe? You can find answers at Kyiv Investment Forum 2019

11:22 23.07.2019
SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

