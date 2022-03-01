Facts

10:14 01.03.2022

OKKO lifts limits for diesel fuel purchase

OKKO filling stations have lifted restrictions on refueling with diesel fuel.

"Payments can be made either in cash or by bank cards, as long as there are no technical problems with the system," OKKO said on Facebook on Monday evening.

In addition, in the capital and the Kyiv region, reastricts on refueling with 92 and 95 octate gasoline from 20 to 50 liters per private car.

The network of filling stations "OKKO" ("Concern Galnaftogaz") is part of the OKKO Group. It is one of the largest gas station networks in Ukraine with 425 gas stations.

