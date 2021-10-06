Facts

13:24 06.10.2021

Saakashvili's official spouse demands his release from prison

1 min read
Saakashvili's official spouse demands his release from prison

Sandra Roelofs, former First Lady of Georgia, has said she views her husband, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was arrested upon arrival in Georgia on October 1, as a political prisoner and demands his release.

"Mikheil Saakashvili is a political prisoner. As a citizen of Georgia, I fully support the demand of his immediate release from custody," Roelofs said on social media on Wednesday.

Saakashvili, who lived in Ukraine as a Ukrainian citizen for the past few years, released a video on October 1, the day of his detention in Georgia. The video said that Saakashvili and Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Yelyzaveta Yasko would soon get married. There have been no media reports about Saakashvili divorcing his spouse, Sandra Roelofs.

Roelofs said in that regard that she had been asked numerous questions about her private life.

"I would not deny that the video posted online on Friday caught me by surprise and its form was absolutely unacceptable. I stay calm despite my personal emotions and believe that we will emerge victorious from that fight," she said.

Meanwhile, Yasko came to Georgia and visited Saakashvili in the Rustavi prison on October 5.

Tags: #wife #saakashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:34 04.10.2021
Saakashvili has been in Georgia for about a week - prosecutors

Saakashvili has been in Georgia for about a week - prosecutors

17:54 04.10.2021
Ukrainian consul visits Saakashvili, his condition is satisfactory – MFA

Ukrainian consul visits Saakashvili, his condition is satisfactory – MFA

16:16 04.10.2021
Opposition rally demanding Saakashvili's release being held outside prison in Rustavi

Opposition rally demanding Saakashvili's release being held outside prison in Rustavi

13:52 02.10.2021
Foreign Ministry asks Georgia to allow consul of Ukraine to Saakashvili

Foreign Ministry asks Georgia to allow consul of Ukraine to Saakashvili

11:49 02.10.2021
Saakashvili is citizen of Ukraine, Foreign Ministry to provide him with necessary support - Kuleba

Saakashvili is citizen of Ukraine, Foreign Ministry to provide him with necessary support - Kuleba

19:12 01.10.2021
Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

16:14 01.10.2021
Georgian Interior Ministry denies Saakashvili's arrival

Georgian Interior Ministry denies Saakashvili's arrival

10:47 01.10.2021
Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

19:01 29.07.2021
Saakashvili presents principles of deregulation of SMEs in Ukraine

Saakashvili presents principles of deregulation of SMEs in Ukraine

13:16 12.07.2021
Saakashvili, his supporters behind recent unrest in Tbilisi - Georgian PM

Saakashvili, his supporters behind recent unrest in Tbilisi - Georgian PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Several regions of Ukraine may fall into 'red' zone in coming days – PM

Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

Holocaust Memorial Center Babyn Yar names first 159 names of Nazi soldiers who killed Jews in Babyn Yar

President's Office considers logical suspension of head of Ukreximbank board for investigation period

Ukraine registers 12,662 new cases of COVID-19, 320 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

President of Israel meets reps of Jewish community of Ukraine

Ukreximbank board chairman apologizes for attack on journalists of Schemes TV program

Several regions of Ukraine may fall into 'red' zone in coming days – PM

Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

Holocaust Memorial Center Babyn Yar names first 159 names of Nazi soldiers who killed Jews in Babyn Yar

President's Office considers logical suspension of head of Ukreximbank board for investigation period

Ukraine registers 12,662 new cases of COVID-19, 320 deaths in past 24 hours

British Ambassador Simmons concerned over attack on Radio Liberty journalists

Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

G7 Ambassadors stress importance of Rada's early adoption of SBU law without amendments

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD