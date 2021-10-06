Saakashvili's official spouse demands his release from prison

Sandra Roelofs, former First Lady of Georgia, has said she views her husband, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was arrested upon arrival in Georgia on October 1, as a political prisoner and demands his release.

"Mikheil Saakashvili is a political prisoner. As a citizen of Georgia, I fully support the demand of his immediate release from custody," Roelofs said on social media on Wednesday.

Saakashvili, who lived in Ukraine as a Ukrainian citizen for the past few years, released a video on October 1, the day of his detention in Georgia. The video said that Saakashvili and Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Yelyzaveta Yasko would soon get married. There have been no media reports about Saakashvili divorcing his spouse, Sandra Roelofs.

Roelofs said in that regard that she had been asked numerous questions about her private life.

"I would not deny that the video posted online on Friday caught me by surprise and its form was absolutely unacceptable. I stay calm despite my personal emotions and believe that we will emerge victorious from that fight," she said.

Meanwhile, Yasko came to Georgia and visited Saakashvili in the Rustavi prison on October 5.