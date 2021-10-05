Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted today's National Security and Defense Council resolution which imposes sanctions on 95 Russians and Ukrainians involved in the illegal State Duma elections in Crimea.

The indefinite sanctions were imposed against the Duma candidates in Crimea and in Sevastopol, both independents and those who ran on party lists, the presidential website said.

Zelensky also signed a decree imposing sanctions against three Russian companies and one based in Singapore: Mayak, a ship lights manufacturer, Amursky Shipyard, Kazan Gunpowder Plant, and Zasshid PTE. LTD.