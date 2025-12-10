Interfax-Ukraine
12:02 10.12.2025

Advisory Board of Ukraine Recovery Agency begins work

Photo: Telegram @Agency_for_restoration

The Advisory Board under the Ukrainian Recovery Agency has been created and has begun its work. Currently, the group of advisors consists of six experts, the press service of the Recovery Agency reported.

The release notes that the main task of the Advisory Board is to form a plan for the long-term recovery of Ukraine in the context of key sectors. The Advisory Board combines the best global practices, European approaches to planning, construction and recovery of the damaged area, and the implementation of such approaches in practice.

"In the short term, we will face the task of integrating the EU development strategy into the reconstruction. That is why we are already laying down solutions that will meet European standards. We strive to build in such a way as not to remake, but on the contrary, to immediately integrate into the European space with sustainable, modern and effective approaches," Serhiy Sukhomlyn noted.

The first meeting of the Advisory Board has already taken place. Among the participants were Serhiy Sukhomlyn, Head of the Recovery Agency, and Jekaterina Šarmaviciene, who represents the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency, which manages and controls all EU financial support to Lithuania and currently coordinates the work of the Advisory Board Secretariat. The meeting was also attended by members of the Board - specialists with unique experience in the field of critical infrastructure work in Lithuania, France, Estonia, the Czech Republic, the USA, the UK, public investment, infrastructure development and digital transformation.

Tags: #recovery_agency

