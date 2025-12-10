Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:32 10.12.2025

Defense official and two retail workers caught selling off old warships

2 min read
Defense official and two retail workers caught selling off old warships

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a scheme to sell decommissioned warships with losses to the state of over UAH 900,000, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"Law enforcement officers have established that one of the officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with two representatives of the authorized enterprise of the State Enterprise Ukrspetstorg, organized the illegal sale of six sea vessels, decommissioned from the balance of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to unsatisfactory technical condition and obsolescence, which were subject to disposal in accordance with the procedure established by law," the report on the department’s website says on Wednesday.

According to the investigation, the main defendant, being the head of the Department for the Disposal of Military Property of the Ministry of Defense and having access to documents and procedures for decommissioning, used his official position to circumvent the established rules for the disposal of decommissioned property. Namely, he created conditions for the sale of vessels to a specific commercial structure. These are six decommissioned ships, including Fastiv, Evpatoria, Borshchiv and others.

"The plan of the perpetrators was that instead of the procedure for the disposal of ships provided for by law, they were artificially transferred to the lowest category for sale as scrap metal. After that, the perpetrators provided an understated assessment of the value of the ships and a formal competition, the winner of which was selected in advance by a specific private company. The cost of the metal was deliberately reduced several times compared to the market price, which allowed the buyer to receive a significant economic benefit," the report states.

As a result, the company chosen by the accomplices received an unlawful benefit, and the state suffered losses of more than UAH 900,000.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the field of defense, investigators informed all three participants in the scheme of suspicions under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – abuse of official position, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, which caused grave consequences.

Tags: #warships

MORE ABOUT

11:25 25.10.2024
One Russian warship on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

One Russian warship on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

12:34 14.10.2021
Some crewmembers of warship damaged on Oct 13 delivered to permanent base, ship towed to Odesa

Some crewmembers of warship damaged on Oct 13 delivered to permanent base, ship towed to Odesa

09:52 05.07.2021
Ukraine to receive its own warship in late 2023 – Zelensky

Ukraine to receive its own warship in late 2023 – Zelensky

10:42 09.10.2012
20 Ukrainian warships, motor boats, service vessels being repaired, says Defense Ministry

20 Ukrainian warships, motor boats, service vessels being repaired, says Defense Ministry

HOT NEWS

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

Air Defense neutralizes 50 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits at 7 locations

No Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk in autumn; now they control nearly half of city – Syrsky

Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

LATEST

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

Anti-corruption chief questions source of bail money for 'Midas' suspects

Small protest targets financial watchdog chief Pronin outside parliament

Advisory Board of Ukraine Recovery Agency begins work

MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

BES liquidates underground cigarette manufacturing workshop in Kyiv region

Trump is trying to weaken USA-Europe alliance – Pope Leo

Poroshenko initiates transfer of funds from energy corruption schemes to military

Pope Leo XIV calls for continued dialogue to achieve just peace in Ukraine - media

Air Defense neutralizes 50 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits at 7 locations

AD
AD