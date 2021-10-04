Facts

14:26 04.10.2021

Razumkov: I don't plan to collect signatures for Zelensky's impeachment

Razumkov: I don't plan to collect signatures for Zelensky's impeachment

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has no plans to collect signatures to initiate impeachment proceedings against President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"No, I do not plan to collect signatures for impeachment of the president," the speaker said at a Monday briefing.

He clarified that the impeachment procedure is clearly stipulated by the Rules of Procedure. At the same time, Razumkov recalled that he had earlier issued to the deputies signature sheets on this issue: "There were only 60 [signatures] in the list."

