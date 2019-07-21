Facts

21:45 21.07.2019

Zelensky promises law on president's impeachment will be passed

1 min read

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky promises the newly elected Verkhovna Rada will adopt a law on impeachment of the president, which he has already introduced to parliament.

"The law will appear. We have filed a bill on impeachment. The bill on impeachment will be among the first bills tabled by the Servant of the People. I am sure that this is the decision of the whole party, of each of us. We have promised this, and you will definitely see this bill on the agenda of the new Verkhovna Rada," the president said at a briefing at the Servant of the People headquarters.

Tags: #zelensky #rada #impeachment
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:14 21.07.2019
Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

22:06 21.07.2019
Zelensky makes it clear his team is ready to discuss cooperation with Vakarchuk's party

Zelensky makes it clear his team is ready to discuss cooperation with Vakarchuk's party

20:58 21.07.2019
Zelensky: premier should be guru of economy, new person

Zelensky: premier should be guru of economy, new person

18:29 21.07.2019
Voting at Rada elections proceeding without major violations - CEC

Voting at Rada elections proceeding without major violations - CEC

18:26 21.07.2019
Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 36.59% as of 16:00 – CEC data from 198 constituencies

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 36.59% as of 16:00 – CEC data from 198 constituencies

17:46 21.07.2019
Zelensky would like to see new politicians in coalition, coalition to be discussed after announcement of election outcome

Zelensky would like to see new politicians in coalition, coalition to be discussed after announcement of election outcome

17:28 21.07.2019
Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

13:46 21.07.2019
Zelensky hopes situation gradually stabilize with start of ceasefire in Donbas from July 21

Zelensky hopes situation gradually stabilize with start of ceasefire in Donbas from July 21

12:33 21.07.2019
Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

11:09 21.07.2019
No one knows today who will become future PM – Tymoshenko

No one knows today who will become future PM – Tymoshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

Poroshenko sees Holos as European Solidarity's partner in new parliament

Elections in Ukraine pass peacefully – Interior Ministry

Servant of the People party expects good result in constituencies, says they lead in Kyiv districts

Servant of the People with 43.5% of vote, Opposition Platform-For Life 12.5%, European Solidarity 8.7%, Batkivschyna 8.1%, Holos 6.6% get into Rada – updated data of exit poll ordered by 112.ua

CEC starts publishing voting results, four parties get to Rada, Servant of the People with 48.64%

Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 44.2% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.4%, European Solidarity with 8.8%, Batkivschyna with 7.4%, Holos with 6.5% - national exit poll

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 49.39% as of 20:00 – CEC data from 100 constituencies

Servant of the People with 44.4% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life with 12.5%, European Solidarity with 8.5%, Batkivschyna with 7.7%, Holos with 6% get seats in Rada – 1+1 TV Channel exit poll

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 49.53% as of 20:00 – CEC data from 51 constituencies

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS 49.53% AS OF 20:00 – CEC DATA FROM 51 CONSTITUENCIES

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD