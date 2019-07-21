Zelensky promises law on president's impeachment will be passed

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky promises the newly elected Verkhovna Rada will adopt a law on impeachment of the president, which he has already introduced to parliament.

"The law will appear. We have filed a bill on impeachment. The bill on impeachment will be among the first bills tabled by the Servant of the People. I am sure that this is the decision of the whole party, of each of us. We have promised this, and you will definitely see this bill on the agenda of the new Verkhovna Rada," the president said at a briefing at the Servant of the People headquarters.