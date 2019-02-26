Tymoshenko wants to initiate impeachment of the president

Leader of the Batkivschyna Party and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko has announced plans to initiate the impeachment procedure of the president of Ukraine in connection with the results of a probe by journalists into the involvement of some Ukrainian officials in illegal army procurement schemes.

"We declare that, together with other [parliamentary] factions that will support [us] that we are starting the procedure of impeaching the president," Tymoshenko said in parliament at a plenary session on Tuesday.

The politician criticized the actions of the incumbent president's allies, who were the subjects of an investigation by journalists of the Bihus.Info program. Tymoshenko stressed that such actions fall under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).