12:08 10.09.2019

Rada adopts as a whole bill on procedure for impeachment of president with 245 votes

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole presidential bill No. 1012 on a special procedure for removing the president of Ukraine from office (impeachment).

According to a correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, 245 MPs voted for such a decision at a plenary meeting of the parliament on Tuesday.

As reported, according to the draft law, the Verkhovna Rada can remove the president of Ukraine from office by impeachment only in the event of treason or other crime.

"An impeachment can be initiated on the basis of a written motion signed by a constitutional majority of Verkhovna Rada deputies, whose signatures are not revoked ... A decision to initiate impeachment is made by a constitutional majority of Verkhovna Rada deputies, and the issue is immediately put on the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada session," the bill says.

When a motion of impeachment is added to the Verkhovna Rada's agenda, an ad hoc investigative commission is set up to look into the fact and circumstances of the president's treason or other crime.

The president can use the services of legal defenders in the impeachment procedure.

The plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, which analyzes conclusions and proposals of the ad hoc commission, must be open except when the revealed information constitutes a state secret.

After the Verkhovna Rada decides to impeach the president, the parliament must appeal to the Constitutional and Supreme Courts.

"If the Constitutional and Supreme Courts confirm constitutionality of the investigative and impeachment procedures and signs of treason or another crime committed by the Ukrainian president, the Verkhovna Rada ... decides to remove the Ukrainian president from office as a result of impeachment ... The relevant resolution passes according to at least three quarters of a constitutional majority of Verkhovna Rada deputies," the bill says.

If the impeachment resolution does not pass, the Verkhovna Rada will apologize to the president.

The president's decision to step down will stop the impeachment procedure and relevant procedures carried out by the Constitutional and Supreme Courts at any stage.

#president #impeachment #rada
