12:33 23.09.2019

Zelensky signs impeachment lawe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law "On a special procedure for removing the president of Ukraine from office (impeachment)" (No. 1012) adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

On September 23, the bill was "returned with the signature of the president," the parliament's website said.

As reported, on September 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted on the whole the presidential bill No. 1012, according to which the parliament can remove the president of Ukraine from office by impeachment only if he commits treason or another crime.

When a motion of impeachment is added to the Verkhovna Rada's agenda, an ad hoc investigative commission is set up to look into the fact and circumstances of the president's treason or other crime.

After the Verkhovna Rada decides to impeach the president, the parliament must appeal to the Constitutional and Supreme Courts.

"If the Constitutional and Supreme Courts confirm the constitutionality of the investigative and impeachment procedures and signs of treason or another crime committed by the Ukrainian president, the Verkhovna Rada ... decides to remove the Ukrainian president from office as a result of impeachment ... The relevant resolution passes according to at least three quarters of a constitutional majority of Verkhovna Rada deputies," the bill says.

If the impeachment resolution does not pass, the Verkhovna Rada chairman will apologize to the president.

Tags: #zelensky #impeachment
