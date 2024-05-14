Invader shoots resident of Vovchansk hromada at point–blank range, another person disappears - prosecutor's office

The investigators of the Main Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kharkiv, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, began investigating war crimes committed by the Russian army in Vovchansk merged territorial community (hromada).

"The prosecutors of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office have entered data into the Unified State Register of Pretrial Investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

According to the investigation, on May 14, in the village of Starytsia, a Russian soldier shot a local 46-year-old resident at point-blank range.

It is also known that on May 14, a civilian disappeared during an armed attack by the occupiers. His whereabouts are still unknown. Currently, law enforcement officers are considering several versions, including the illegal imprisonment of a civilian by Russian military personnel or his murder.

Fighting continues in the village.