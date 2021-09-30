Central, local authorities sign Memo on settlement of problematic issues in heat supply

Central and local authorities have signed a Memorandum on the settlement of problematic issues in the field of heat and hot water supplies in the coming heating season.

"Between the Cabinet of Ministers represented by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Minister of Communities and Territories Development and the Minister of Energy, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, the Office of the President of Ukraine, the All-Ukrainian Association of Local Self-Government Bodies, the Association of Ukrainian Cities and the Chamber of Local Authorities of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the settlement of problematic issues in the field of heat and hot water supplies in the coming heating season (2021-2022)," the press service of the Ministry of Regional Development said on Thursday.

The document was signed at a meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Memorandum stipulates that in order to support the regions in the issue of a stable passage of the heating season, the government will provide for: an additional transfer to local budgets of 4% of personal income tax (personal income tax); subventions from the state budget to communities that are outside the tax capacity index (up to 0.9), which covers 80% of the heat supplying companies' deficit of these communities (from the 4th quarter of 2021).