Naftogaz, HD Hyundai XiteSolution sign memo of cooperation

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and the South Korean company for the production of heavy equipment and infrastructure solutions HD Hyundai XiteSolution signed a memorandum of cooperation on Wednesday, January 29, Naftogaz reported on its website on Thursday.

"Energy infrastructure is a target for enemy attacks, in particular, we are talking about the facilities of the Naftogaz group. Damage to equipment also occurs. Therefore, the need for repair or renewal of the fleet is significant. We strive to attract the best international technologies and solutions to improve the efficiency of Naftogaz, in particular, we are interested in cooperation with HD Hyundai XiteSolution," commented Acting Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Roman Chumak.

It is noted that the memorandum provides for the possibility of cooperation in attracting modern construction equipment for energy needs, developing services and training programs, and introducing advanced technologies.

Naftogaz recalled that on January 28, HD Hyundai XiteSolution opened its representative office in Ukraine. Its plans include the creation of a customs and logistics hub for heavy construction equipment in Ukraine.