Interfax-Ukraine

14:38 02.04.2025

Foreign Ministry and Karazin Kharkiv University sign cooperation memo

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Karazin Kharkiv National University took place at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The document was signed by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and the university's rector Tetiana Kahanovska, the ministry's website reports.

"Karazin University is a symbol of Kharkiv. The university trains qualified specialists, and we at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expect that they will come to us for internships and work in the diplomatic team. Also, the University will attract our specialists to teach specific disciplines. And we, together with the university, will work to ensure that the university provides high-quality education based on the best diplomatic practices," noted Sybiha.

He explained that the memorandum will allow for more active involvement of students and graduates in internships and work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expand the participation of diplomats in the educational process, and further develop the university’s international cooperation.

Today, the Kharkiv National Research University named after N. Karazin ranks second among higher educational institutions of Ukraine in the international academic ranking QS and the Scopus database. The university includes 26 faculties and educational and research institutes, more than 16,000 students and listeners, 301 postgraduate and doctoral students study there. The university has 22 foreign partners.

