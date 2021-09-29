Facts

15:49 29.09.2021

Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

The Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on Wednesday approved an action plan for the implementation of the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The plan provides for systematic monitoring and documentation of violations by Russia, as an occupying state, of human rights and freedoms and the legitimate interests of Ukrainian citizens and legal entities in the occupied Crimea, as well as humanitarian law, in particular, changes in the demographic composition of the population of the temporarily occupied territories by the occupying state.

The plan also provides for the creation of a state institution "Ukrainian National Center for Peace Development" to collect evidence of violations of Russia related to the occupation and armed aggression; keeping records of losses incurred by the state, as well as by individuals and legal entities as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

The plan also envisages a number of measures that will need to be implemented after the adoption of the law on the foundations of state policy for the transition period.

"The document will become a comprehensive roadmap for the return of the Ukrainian Crimea. The Crimea Platform is not a one-time event. We accept comprehensive documents containing detailed de-occupation steps, involve the best experts and analysts from around the world in this matter. We are also working with our partners and within the international organizations so that the subject of Crimea is constantly on the world agenda," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the government meeting.

Tags: #crimea #strategy #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
