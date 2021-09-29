CoE ready to help Ukraine build world-standard prosecutor's office – PGO

The Council of Europe (CoE) is ready to further support Ukraine on the way to European standards and cooperate with the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to build a world-class prosecutor's office.

According to the press service of the PGO, representatives of the Council of Europe announced this at the conference entitled "Reform of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine 2019-2021: Achievements and Further Steps" organized by the Office of the Council of Europe in Ukraine, during which the results of a two-year transition period of reforming the prosecution authorities were summed up.

During the day, experts from international organizations, legal specialists, representatives of prosecutors of various levels and civil society discussed the successes and challenges of the first global stage of the reform of the prosecutor's office. All participants agreed that the analysis and expert discussion would help determine the vectors of further development to achieve the final result - building a new model of the prosecutor's office, in which each prosecutor professes the principles of independence, transparency and virtue.

The expert discussion revolved around the organization of work and the scope of competence of the newly bodies of prosecutorial self-government and disciplinary responsibility - the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine and the corresponding body carrying out disciplinary proceedings.

Representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations shared their experience of cooperation with the renewed prosecutor's office. In particular, Ksenia Velychko, head of the Legal Policy Department of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, noted: "We really feel the benefits of cooperation with the Investment Protection Department of the PGO and how it affects investment activities and the solution of problem cases faced by transparent business. We hope that you will continue the vector of development and reform of the prosecutor's office."

"One of our main principles is sustainable development and an integrated approach. Today, completing the stage of personnel cleaning and transformation of prosecutorial bodies, we are focusing on development for the sake of the efficiency of the institution and public confidence in it," Deputy Prosecutor General Ihor Mustetsa said.