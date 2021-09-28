Facts

13:54 28.09.2021

Russia not going to use gas issue to punish Ukraine - Peskov

1 min read
Russia not going to use gas issue to punish Ukraine - Peskov

Russia does not intend to use the gas issue to punish Ukraine, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Journalists asked Peskov during a conference call how he would respond to claims that if Hungary starts buying Russian gas shipped via a longer route than the Ukrainian one, it proves that Russia is using gas as a weapon to punish Kyiv.

"'No, it is not true'. This is how we would respond to these people," Peskov said.

"Russia has never used, is not using now and is not going to use natural gas in order to punish someone," he said. Rather, "Russia uses natural gas exclusively for the benefit of the people of our country in order to raise Russian citizens' wellbeing and on a purely commercial basis," he said.

"This use of natural gas also fully meets the interests of gas consumers in Europe and also countries that provide gas transit capacity, if this transit is economically profitable and commercially feasible," Peskov said.

Tags: #peskov #ukraine #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:00 28.09.2021
Ukraine reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

11:25 28.09.2021
Ukrainian FM summons Hungarian ambassador over agreement with Gazprom – Nikolenko

Ukrainian FM summons Hungarian ambassador over agreement with Gazprom – Nikolenko

09:57 28.09.2021
Kyiv to respond to Hungary's signing of contract on gas deliveries bypassing Ukraine – FM

Kyiv to respond to Hungary's signing of contract on gas deliveries bypassing Ukraine – FM

09:58 27.09.2021
Ukraine registers over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine registers over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19

11:58 25.09.2021
Ukraine sees 8,267 new cases of COVID-19, 2,821 recoveries, 133 deaths over past day

Ukraine sees 8,267 new cases of COVID-19, 2,821 recoveries, 133 deaths over past day

14:11 24.09.2021
COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

11:12 24.09.2021
Ukraine sees over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

12:55 23.09.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine UN General Assembly attracts support of partners for development of Crimea Platform, release of political prisoners

Kuleba: Ukraine UN General Assembly attracts support of partners for development of Crimea Platform, release of political prisoners

19:03 21.09.2021
Naftogaz denies information of member of its management board about cost of gas

Naftogaz denies information of member of its management board about cost of gas

14:14 21.09.2021
'Yellow' level of epidemic danger to be established throughout Ukraine from Sept 23 – PM

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger to be established throughout Ukraine from Sept 23 – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba urges Hungary not to 'unwind emotions' over signing of agreement with Gazprom

Ukraine reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

Ukrainian FM summons Hungarian ambassador over agreement with Gazprom – Nikolenko

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

LATEST

Kuleba urges Hungary not to 'unwind emotions' over signing of agreement with Gazprom

Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

Shmyhal, USAID agree $9 mln to improve health system, ensure economic growth

Babyn Yar Memorial Center concerned about absence of mention of Jews on commemorative coins dedicated to 80th Holocaust anniversary

USAID launches project to improve local govt efficiency in Ukraine

Support for entrepreneurs is foundation of economic development - MP Rudyk

Ukrainian issues absent in agenda of PACE autumn session - MP Vasylenko

Kyiv disappoined with Budapest's decision to sign contract with Russia for supply of gas bypassing Ukraine, shifts meeting of intergovt commission, to apply to EC – MFA

SBI checking involvement of SPF officials in illegal privatization of Cherkasyoblenergo

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD