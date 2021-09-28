Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded as a result of Russian- occupation forces firing on positions of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) near the village of Krymske (Luhansk region) on Tuesday.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier is in a hospital, his health condition is satisfactory," the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

The headquarters said the Russian armed formations fired twice in the direction of the Krymske village using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

Over the past day, the Russian armed formations violated the ceasefire eight times.

In particular, in the direction of Popasna, the enemy made targeted fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. Near Katerynivka, the Russian- occupation forces fired from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms. At Novoluhanske, the occupation forces opened fire four times, using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. Near Zolote-4, Russian- occupation forces fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers, as well as small arms. In the area of ​​the settlement of Prychepylivka, the Russian- occupation forces used grenade launchers of various systems.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire and forced the enemy to stop firing.