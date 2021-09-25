Facts

14:52 25.09.2021

Venediktova, JRR analyst Morgan discuss war crimes investigations

2 min read
Venediktova, JRR analyst Morgan discuss war crimes investigations

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has invited Justice Rapid Response (JRR) analyst Glyn Morgan to join the International Council of Experts on Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, which is being formed under the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

According to the website of the PGO, this was discussed during a meeting between Venediktova and Morgan, an expert at Justice Rapid Response (JRR), an international organization that carries out missions of specialists to consult states in the investigation and prosecution of violations of international criminal law, including, during armed conflicts.

"We need methodological assistance from recognized experts, experience and practical aspects of investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity. We are working to bring to justice all those involved in the hostilities and occupation of Ukrainian territories, both at the national and international levels," noted Venediktova.

The expert visit to the PGO takes place in collaboration with Justice Rapid Response. Morgan is getting acquainted with the work of the 'Department of War', registering of types of crimes, evidence, victims, places of illegal detention, chronology of events, which are maintained by the Department and subordinate units. And also a criminal analyst will deliver a lecture for prosecutors about the experience of investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The result of his work will be formalized in the form of recommendations, including for subsequent work with JRR. In the future, visits to Ukraine from Justice Rapid Response are also planned for former prosecutors and investigators with international experience in investigating violations of international humanitarian law: attacks on civilians and civilian objects, torture, sexual violence, etc.

Tags: #venediktova #jrr
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:05 21.08.2021
In Ukraine, 7,000 cases of crimes related to military conflict, sent to court - Prosecutor General

In Ukraine, 7,000 cases of crimes related to military conflict, sent to court - Prosecutor General

18:48 05.08.2021
Venediktova announces declassification of outcome of investigation into Ilovaisk tragedy

Venediktova announces declassification of outcome of investigation into Ilovaisk tragedy

15:20 06.04.2021
Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

15:05 06.04.2021
Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

14:36 06.04.2021
Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

10:25 25.03.2021
Venediktova: Member of For Future group suspected of tax evasion amounting to over UAH 97 mln

Venediktova: Member of For Future group suspected of tax evasion amounting to over UAH 97 mln

16:17 17.03.2021
Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

18:04 15.03.2021
Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

11:07 23.02.2021
PrivatBank board's ex-head Dubilet served with charges of UAH 136 mln embezzlement – PGO

PrivatBank board's ex-head Dubilet served with charges of UAH 136 mln embezzlement – PGO

16:53 13.02.2021
Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine sees 8,267 new cases of COVID-19, 2,821 recoveries, 133 deaths over past day

European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine sees over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Plane with evacuated Ukrainian citizens arrive from Afghanistan to Kyiv

LATEST

Venediktova on investigation into An-26 plane crash near Chuhuiv: Case is about to be submitted to court

Kharkiv city election committee registers six candidates for position of mayor

Three trucks with humanitarian aid from ICRC enter ORDLO

Aassassination attempt on Shefir committed by professional criminal – Enin

Venice Commission head requests text of law on de-oligarchisation from Zelensky

Ukraine sees 8,267 new cases of COVID-19, 2,821 recoveries, 133 deaths over past day

Russian aircraft cross restricted area of Ukrainian Armed Forces drills

European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

SBU reveals new evidence of institutional presence of Russia in occupied part of Donetsk region

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD