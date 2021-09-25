Venediktova, JRR analyst Morgan discuss war crimes investigations

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has invited Justice Rapid Response (JRR) analyst Glyn Morgan to join the International Council of Experts on Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, which is being formed under the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

According to the website of the PGO, this was discussed during a meeting between Venediktova and Morgan, an expert at Justice Rapid Response (JRR), an international organization that carries out missions of specialists to consult states in the investigation and prosecution of violations of international criminal law, including, during armed conflicts.

"We need methodological assistance from recognized experts, experience and practical aspects of investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity. We are working to bring to justice all those involved in the hostilities and occupation of Ukrainian territories, both at the national and international levels," noted Venediktova.

The expert visit to the PGO takes place in collaboration with Justice Rapid Response. Morgan is getting acquainted with the work of the 'Department of War', registering of types of crimes, evidence, victims, places of illegal detention, chronology of events, which are maintained by the Department and subordinate units. And also a criminal analyst will deliver a lecture for prosecutors about the experience of investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The result of his work will be formalized in the form of recommendations, including for subsequent work with JRR. In the future, visits to Ukraine from Justice Rapid Response are also planned for former prosecutors and investigators with international experience in investigating violations of international humanitarian law: attacks on civilians and civilian objects, torture, sexual violence, etc.