Facts

09:46 24.09.2021

Plane with evacuated Ukrainian citizens arrive from Afghanistan to Kyiv

1 min read
Plane with evacuated Ukrainian citizens arrive from Afghanistan to Kyiv

A plane from Afghanistan, sent to evacuate Ukrainian citizens and their families, has landed at the Boryspil international airport, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Ukraine does not leave its citizens alone, no matter where they are," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar when meeting the plane at the airport.

There are 96 people on board, including citizens of Ukraine, as well as persons with a permanent residence permit in Ukraine, members of their families, persons whose return was requested by the Vatican and Canada.

Malyar noted that Ukraine will continue to provide assistance to its citizens and citizens of other countries in the future.

Tags: #afghanistan #ukrainian_citizens
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:58 24.09.2021
Rada intends to recognize as deported Ukrainians forcibly resettled from Poland in 1944-1951

Rada intends to recognize as deported Ukrainians forcibly resettled from Poland in 1944-1951

18:04 10.09.2021
Bolton considers U.S. troops withdrawal from Afghanistan as mistake, compares it to administration's decision on Nord Stream 2

Bolton considers U.S. troops withdrawal from Afghanistan as mistake, compares it to administration's decision on Nord Stream 2

11:58 09.09.2021
159 Ukrainian citizens in Afghanistan want to return home – FM

159 Ukrainian citizens in Afghanistan want to return home – FM

11:30 31.08.2021
Ukraine plans to continue evacuating Ukrainians from Afghanistan after Aug 31 – MFA

Ukraine plans to continue evacuating Ukrainians from Afghanistan after Aug 31 – MFA

17:22 28.08.2021
To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

17:01 28.08.2021
All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

16:39 28.08.2021
Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

14:07 28.08.2021
Ukrainian Ambassador Servatiuk says 230 Ukrainians remain in Afghanistan

Ukrainian Ambassador Servatiuk says 230 Ukrainians remain in Afghanistan

14:00 26.08.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine to continue evacuating citizens from Afghanistan

Kuleba: Ukraine to continue evacuating citizens from Afghanistan

12:40 26.08.2021
Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine sees over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

LATEST

European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

SBU reveals new evidence of institutional presence of Russia in occupied part of Donetsk region

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine sees over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

G7 ambassadors concerned over process of judicial reform in Ukraine, call for nomination of experts to HCJ Ethics Council, draw attention to draft law on Constitutional Court

Over past six months, some 51% more civilians killed, wounded in Donbas than in previous six months – UN Mission

UNICEF delivers three ultra-cold freezers for COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX

Putin, Zelensky to meet when there is agenda for their communication - Kremlin

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD