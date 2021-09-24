Plane with evacuated Ukrainian citizens arrive from Afghanistan to Kyiv

A plane from Afghanistan, sent to evacuate Ukrainian citizens and their families, has landed at the Boryspil international airport, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Ukraine does not leave its citizens alone, no matter where they are," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar when meeting the plane at the airport.

There are 96 people on board, including citizens of Ukraine, as well as persons with a permanent residence permit in Ukraine, members of their families, persons whose return was requested by the Vatican and Canada.

Malyar noted that Ukraine will continue to provide assistance to its citizens and citizens of other countries in the future.