Germany should launch urgent investigation into arson of house where Ukrainians lived – ombudsman

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has called on the German authorities to urgently conduct an unbiased investigation into the arson of a house where Ukrainian refugees lived.

"I call on the German authorities to conduct a full, impartial and prompt investigation into these facts, to ensure the resettlement of 14 Ukrainian refugees to a safer place, and to develop systemic solutions to ensure the security of places of residence of Ukrainian citizens," the ombudsman said in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, an important element of such decisions should be a broad information campaign for Ukrainians and the existence of "hot lines" that Ukrainian citizens could contact in case of threats or other incidents.

"In order to avoid emergencies, in particular in the countries of the European Union, and to ensure stable and safe conditions for Ukrainian refugees in the EU, as the ombudsman of Ukraine, I appeal to the governments of the countries of the European Union with a call to refrain from making decisions on granting asylum to men of military age who evade mobilization in the Russian Federation, until the Ukrainian citizens who suffered from Russian aggression, and mainly women, children and the elderly, are provided with conditions for a safe stay in the EU countries, in the context of continued shelling of Ukrainian cities and civilian critical infrastructure by the Russian Federation and the impossibility of returning home," he said.

Lubinets recalled that on the evening of October 19, a fire broke out in the house where Ukrainian citizens lived in Gross Stromkendorf. The head of the Gross Stromkendorf municipality, Tino Schoman, said there was reason to believe that the fire was deliberately set. On the same day, the police checked the premises in connection with another crime – drawing graffiti with a swastika on the front door of the house by unknown persons.