Facts

18:04 07.02.2023

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Two Ukrainian citizens, probably, were killed as a result of an earthquake in the south of Turkey, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said referring to the country's authorities.

"As the Turkish side said, two Ukrainian citizens, probably, were killed as a result of the earthquake. The embassy is checking this information and taking measures to identify the victims," he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The ministry also knows that four Ukrainians were injured, according to Nikolenko.

"They were slightly injured, there are no threats to their lives, and they do not need to be hospitalized. Those injured have been provided with temporary housing and foodstuffs," he said.

According to the ministry's spokesman, in general, diplomats have found 38 citizens. They are cooperating with the Turkish rescue services to find the other 19 Ukrainians, who have not made contact yet.

"The Foreign Ministry is preparing to send Ukrainian consuls to the city of Gaziantep. The diplomats from the embassy will be able to arrive at the natural disaster area as soon as the situation allows against the background of the state of emergency introduced in Turkey," he said.

Nikolenko also stressed that the consuls will coordinate on the spot the assistance to Ukrainians, and provide them with warm clothes and essential items.

"On the way back, the embassy plans to transport by its vehicles the Ukrainians who would be willing to move to other regions of Turkey," he said.

