Israel extends residence permits for Ukrainians until end of 2024

The Israeli government has decided to extend the residence permit for Ukrainian citizens who are in Israel until the end of 2024, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel said on Thursday morning.

"We praised the current decision of the government of Israel to prolong approval for Ukrainian citizens to legally stay in Israel until the end of 2024! This decision is especially generous in these challenging times for the State of Israel," the embassy said in a statement on X social network.

"We highly appreciate this decision. Our nations are going together through the hardest times and even now, we feel the support of the Israeli people," Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said.