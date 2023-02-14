Five Ukrainian citizens killed, incl family from Zaporizhia, due to earthquake in Turkey – MFA

As a result of the earthquake that occurred in Turkey last week, five Ukrainian citizens have been killed, including a family from Zaporizhia, seven people are considered missing, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the earthquake, five citizens of Ukraine have been killed, including a family from Zaporizhia. The Embassy is taking measures to prepare for the repatriation of the bodies of the victims,” he wrote on Facebook.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 136 citizens were found and 37 evacuated. Ten Ukrainians were rescued from the rubble.

At the same time, seven people are considered missing, their search continues (two may remain under the rubble, units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are involved in the search). One person was hospitalized, his condition is stable.

“A second group of consuls is being sent to the disaster zone to coordinate the search for missing citizens on the spot, assist the victims and ensure the evacuation of Ukrainians to other Turkish regions and Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.

In the near future, diplomats plan to evacuate 22 Ukrainian citizens from the affected southern region.