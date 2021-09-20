Zelensky's participation in UNGA consolidates intl support for Ukraine – Kuleba

During his visit to the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly (UNGA), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will consolidate international support for our state in order to counter the aggression of the Russian Federation, attract investment and fight the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"The President is going to New York with a clear goal: to consolidate even more support for peace in Ukraine. This concerns the issues of countering Russian aggression, attracting investments in Ukraine, combating the COVID-19 pandemic," the minister said on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels on Monday.

Kuleba noted that the UN General Assembly is an opportunity to hold a number of important bilateral and multilateral meetings at the UN headquarters.

"The President of Ukraine will meet with the UN Secretary General, NATO Secretary General, and the leaders of several important states, will hold a separate meeting with foreign investors. It will be a very eventful visit, with full schedule," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

In addition, according to Kuleba, the main message of Zelensky's participation in the General Assembly and negotiations at all levels will be the topic of Crimea.

"It will not be an easy conversation with the UN Secretary General on this topic, because we want to see a greater involvement of the UN in the issues of Crimea," Kuleba said.

The minister also added that "the president will negotiate with his counterparts on specific things in the spheres of security, politics and economics."

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and a Ukrainian delegation led by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is to visit the United States, where he will take part in the opening of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on September 21 and September 22.

Within the framework of the visit, the President is scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly, a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings.