09:54 09.09.2021

Infrastructure development expected to be next step in Tourism Development Agency transfer - Tkachenko

The next step in the transfer of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine is expected to be the development of infrastructure, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

"The next steps in the development of the sector: infrastructure development. Therefore, the transfer of State Agency for Tourism Development to the Ministry responsible for this, is logical. The development of a network of hotels, roads, restaurants and the like is ahead," Tkachenko wrote on Facebook.

He said that the actual transfer of the agency will take some time and the Ministry of Culture will continue to coordinate joint projects on tourism routes, promotion, and other issues related to culture and information policy.

In addition, according to the Minister, since the launch of State Agency for Tourism Development a number of initiatives was launched: the project Travel to Ukraine, which made us fall in love with tourism in Ukraine, work to collect information in the field of research/analytics, is actively promoting Ukraine as a tourist destination for the country residents and for foreigners within Visit Ukraine. And most importantly: there is a law on tourism and a budget, including for marketing activities to promote it."

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has assigned the functions of ensuring the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of tourism and resorts (except for state supervision) to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

 

Tags: #tourism #tkachenko
