Economy

21:04 17.08.2023

Tourism industry sends UAH 900 mln to state budget in H1 2023

Tourism industry sends UAH 900 mln to state budget in H1 2023

Representatives of the Ukrainian tourism industry paid UAH 897.848 million to the budget in January-June 2023, the press service of the State Agency for Tourism Development told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

At the same time, it is specified that this is 11% more than in the first half of 2022 (UAH 809.435 million), and 17.5% less than in the first half of 2021, when UAH 1.089 billion were transferred to the state budget from the tourism industry.

The press release states that during the reporting period, the total number of taxpayers engaged in tourism activities decreased by 23% compared to January-June last year. At the same time, the number of legal entities decreased by 28%, individuals - by 21%. If we compare this indicator with the same period in 2021, then the overall reduction in the number of taxpayers was 36% (45% for legal entities and 32% for individuals).

Hotels provided the largest share of state budget revenues - 63%, or UAH 569.828 million, while in January-June last year they paid UAH 460.498 million, and for the same period in 2021 - UAH 665.420 million.

 

