Security of region important for 27% of Ukrainians, when choosing location for tourist trip – Tourism Agency

For 27% of Ukrainians, when choosing a location for a tourist trip, the safety of the region is important, the State Agency for Tourism Development told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to a partnership study by the State Agency for Tourism Development and the UNICEF U-Report Ukraine project, the majority of respondents traveling around Ukraine first of all pay attention to the beauty of nature - 51%, and only then to affordability - 46%. Cultural heritage and historical monuments are of interest to 36% of tourists.

The security of the region in the context of a full-scale invasion is important to 27% of respondents.

Some 16% of travelers visit this or that region in order to be inspired by authentic culture, and the same number in order to admire popular Instagrammable places.

Features of local cuisine are of interest to 13% of traveling Ukrainians. When choosing a vacation location, craft production matters only to 5% of respondents.

Respondents named the Internet as the main source of information about their future travel destination (63%), while 49% of respondents consider social networks to be the next effective tool for planning trips. Some 28% of Ukrainians surveyed use advice from friends and relatives. And a very small number of respondents – 7% – learn information from the media.

The Tourism Agency drew attention to the fact that the survey questions were multiple-choice, so each answer has a percentage of choice by respondents.