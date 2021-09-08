Facts

13:33 08.09.2021

Servant of People not to vote for appeal to US Congress to grant Ukraine MNNA status – Arakhamia

 The Servant of the People parliamentary faction will not support the draft resolution on the appeal to the American lawmakers on granting Ukraine the status of the main ally outside NATO (MNNA; No. 5380) at the voting during the extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, head of the faction David Arakhamia said.

"After the visit [of President Volodymyr Zelensky] to the United States of America, there were a lot of consultations on this topic. Yesterday, Ambassador Markarova expressed her opinion, many experts, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Stefanyshyna [Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration] also expressed their opinion. And as of now, we are inclined to believe that we will not support this resolution, "Arakhamia told reporters on the sidelines of parliament on Wednesday.

At the same time, he noted that the Servant of the People faction will take part in an extraordinary meeting of the parliament, dedicated to the consideration of this issue, in order to "convey its position to the voters."

According to Arakhamia, the status of the main ally outside NATO was originally created in order to provide "an impetus, a signal that they can be in the status of allies from the United States to countries that cannot be NATO members."

"But our Constitution says that we are moving towards NATO, we have a roadmap on how we should get into NATO, we have carried out many reforms and changes in order to be compatible with NATO. That is, this is not our status [main ally outside NATO]," the parliamentarian emphasized.

Arakhamia also noted that in case of obtaining the status of the main ally outside NATO, there are risks in which "there are a number of people in America who do not want to give Ukraine NATO powers, and as soon as we ourselves give the opportunity to grant us a status that actually gives nothing. Afghanistan, by the way, had such a status and we see how it all ended."

Tags: #nato #arakhamia
