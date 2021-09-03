Denisova points to violations of Constitution in bill on oligarchs, calls for sending it to Venice Commission

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova addressed Chairman of the Parliament Dmytro Razumkov with an official letter, in which she points to the inconsistency with the Constitution of Ukraine of bill No. 5599 on the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political weight in public life (oligarchs).

"The results of our analysis of the provisions of the bill cause concern, since they allow us to conclude that its provisions do not comply with the Constitution of Ukraine, and their implementation will lead to violations of human and civil rights and freedoms," Denisova said in the letter.

The list of such provisions indicates the vesting of the president and the NSDC with powers not provided for by the Constitution of Ukraine, limitation of human rights depending on the property status, indirect introduction of censorship in the media, and the like.

"In my opinion, in order to ensure the observance of the rights and freedoms of citizens and prevent their violations when adopting this legislative initiative, it is necessary, before consideration at second reading, to send it to receive the opinion of the European Commission For Democracy through Law (Venice Commission)," Denisova said.

The commissioner said the adoption of the law on oligarchs in the current version will lead to its consideration in the Constitutional Court. "If this bill is adopted in the wording adopted at first reading, I will be forced, in accordance with Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine on the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, to submit to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine a constitutional submission regarding the resolution of the issue of compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine (constitutionality) of such a law," she said.