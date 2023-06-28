Facts

Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Words in Constitution become truly vital for Ukrainians

The words in the Constitution, which is now 27 years old, have become truly vital for Ukrainians, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Our Constitution is 27 years old today. The words written in it in 1996 are no longer history – they have become truly vital and relevant for Ukrainians: words about the right to life and freedom, honor and dignity, the value of our land. No one in the country needs to be explained the meaning of the word 'sovereign' anymore," he said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

"No Ukrainian will ever again perceive the rights and freedoms enshrined in it as something given to us from above. They are being fought for today in a difficult struggle with sacrifice and lives," the president said.

"Our Ukraine. Sovereign. Independent. Democratic. With the rule of law. It was, is and will be," the head of state said.

