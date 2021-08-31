Facts

11:30 31.08.2021

Ukraine plans to continue evacuating Ukrainians from Afghanistan after Aug 31 – MFA

2 min read
Ukraine plans to continue evacuating Ukrainians from Afghanistan after Aug 31 – MFA

Ukraine plans to continue evacuating Ukrainians from Afghanistan after August 31, however, the return routes of Ukrainian citizens may be adjusted depending on the development of the situation at Kabul airport, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Security risks in the country continue to grow. Over the past few days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian Embassy in Tajikistan have observed a new wave of requests for evacuation from Afghanistan. Now the embassy is clarifying the data of people, their number, location and keeps in touch with them," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

He said that on behalf of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the diplomats, together with representatives of other departments, are working on further safe exit routes, in particular the possibility of using other airports or ground routes.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that as soon as the first opportunity arises, all Ukrainian citizens who reported themselves to the Ukrainian embassy in Tajikistan will receive instructions on further actions.

"An important point: any public whipping up of emotions around the evacuation harms work, creates a risk for both those who want to leave and those who want to help them with this. We work 24/7 and will not leave anyone to their fate," he said.

Nikolenko said that Ukraine has already organized six evacuation flights in unprecedentedly difficult conditions, which evacuated more than 650 people.

"This is one of the highest rates of successful operations among foreign countries whose citizens need help in Afghanistan," he said.

Tags: #afghanistan #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:37 31.08.2021
Brussels ready to hold consultations with Kyiv on Nord Stream 2

Brussels ready to hold consultations with Kyiv on Nord Stream 2

14:36 30.08.2021
Ukraine records 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

17:22 28.08.2021
To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

17:01 28.08.2021
All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

16:39 28.08.2021
Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

14:07 28.08.2021
Ukrainian Ambassador Servatiuk says 230 Ukrainians remain in Afghanistan

Ukrainian Ambassador Servatiuk says 230 Ukrainians remain in Afghanistan

11:16 28.08.2021
United States to direct $60 mln to Ukraine for defense – White House

United States to direct $60 mln to Ukraine for defense – White House

15:39 27.08.2021
Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

11:22 27.08.2021
Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

10:43 27.08.2021
LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Brussels ready to hold consultations with Kyiv on Nord Stream 2

Razumkov urges Danilov to clarify which laws, according to NSDC Secretary, do not comply with Constitution and are corrupt

Zelensky couple arrives in Washington as part of working visit, upcoming meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. leaders – press service

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

LATEST

Razumkov urges Danilov to clarify which laws, according to NSDC Secretary, do not comply with Constitution and are corrupt

Ukraine's official website can be read in Chinese now

Zelensky couple arrives in Washington as part of working visit, upcoming meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. leaders – press service

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

British research icebreaker 'James Clark Ross' becomes property of Ukraine

On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

Forty-four people become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea, 258 people considered missing in ORDLO – MFA

State Agency for Tourism Development agrees to provide services for popularization of river tourist routes in Ukraine for UAH 2.5 mln

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD