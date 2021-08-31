Ukraine plans to continue evacuating Ukrainians from Afghanistan after Aug 31 – MFA

Ukraine plans to continue evacuating Ukrainians from Afghanistan after August 31, however, the return routes of Ukrainian citizens may be adjusted depending on the development of the situation at Kabul airport, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Security risks in the country continue to grow. Over the past few days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian Embassy in Tajikistan have observed a new wave of requests for evacuation from Afghanistan. Now the embassy is clarifying the data of people, their number, location and keeps in touch with them," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

He said that on behalf of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the diplomats, together with representatives of other departments, are working on further safe exit routes, in particular the possibility of using other airports or ground routes.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that as soon as the first opportunity arises, all Ukrainian citizens who reported themselves to the Ukrainian embassy in Tajikistan will receive instructions on further actions.

"An important point: any public whipping up of emotions around the evacuation harms work, creates a risk for both those who want to leave and those who want to help them with this. We work 24/7 and will not leave anyone to their fate," he said.

Nikolenko said that Ukraine has already organized six evacuation flights in unprecedentedly difficult conditions, which evacuated more than 650 people.

"This is one of the highest rates of successful operations among foreign countries whose citizens need help in Afghanistan," he said.