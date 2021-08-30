State Agency for Tourism Development agrees to provide services for popularization of river tourist routes in Ukraine for UAH 2.5 mln

The State Agency for Tourism Development has agreed to provide services for the popularization of river tourist routes in Ukraine for UAH 2.5 million.

According to the agreement, the text of which was published on the ProZorro portal, according to the results of tenders, State Agency for Tourism Development agreed with the private enterprise Ischuk Serhiy Mykolaiovych to provide services for the popularization of river tourist routes Kyiv-Kaniv-Kyiv and Kyiv-Chornobyl-Kyiv for UAH 2,498,144.

The aim is to organize promotional river tourist trips Kyiv-Kaniv-Kyiv and Kyiv-Chornobyl-Kyiv (four trips each) and organize focus groups to prepare research on attracting investments for organizing regular transportation.

The service includes renting a motor ship for 35 seats, catering for the participants of the promotional tour, guided tour, filming two promotional videos, PR support for the event, conducting a study of interest in the tourist product and developing investment proposals.