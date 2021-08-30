Facts

14:03 30.08.2021

State Agency for Tourism Development agrees to provide services for popularization of river tourist routes in Ukraine for UAH 2.5 mln

1 min read
State Agency for Tourism Development agrees to provide services for popularization of river tourist routes in Ukraine for UAH 2.5 mln

The State Agency for Tourism Development has agreed to provide services for the popularization of river tourist routes in Ukraine for UAH 2.5 million.

According to the agreement, the text of which was published on the ProZorro portal, according to the results of tenders, State Agency for Tourism Development agreed with the private enterprise Ischuk Serhiy Mykolaiovych to provide services for the popularization of river tourist routes Kyiv-Kaniv-Kyiv and Kyiv-Chornobyl-Kyiv for UAH 2,498,144.

The aim is to organize promotional river tourist trips Kyiv-Kaniv-Kyiv and Kyiv-Chornobyl-Kyiv (four trips each) and organize focus groups to prepare research on attracting investments for organizing regular transportation.

The service includes renting a motor ship for 35 seats, catering for the participants of the promotional tour, guided tour, filming two promotional videos, PR support for the event, conducting a study of interest in the tourist product and developing investment proposals.

Tags: #tourism #rivers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:27 14.06.2021
Law on tourism must be adopted by year end - Tourism Agency head

Law on tourism must be adopted by year end - Tourism Agency head

13:12 14.06.2021
It will be difficult to form high-quality educational program on tourism without help of intl universities - Tourism Development Agency head Oleskiv

It will be difficult to form high-quality educational program on tourism without help of intl universities - Tourism Development Agency head Oleskiv

15:48 20.01.2021
Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

17:55 06.05.2020
Tourism could account for 10% of GDP if we manage it properly – state tourism agency head

Tourism could account for 10% of GDP if we manage it properly – state tourism agency head

10:38 25.07.2019
Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

15:13 02.03.2019
Poroshenko: Odesa will be among leaders of tourism industry in Eastern Europe

Poroshenko: Odesa will be among leaders of tourism industry in Eastern Europe

01:26 21.02.2019
Budget receipts from tourism fee in Ukraine 20.7% up in 2018 – Economy Ministry

Budget receipts from tourism fee in Ukraine 20.7% up in 2018 – Economy Ministry

15:56 01.02.2019
Tourism fee for foreign tourists in Kyiv to be 1%, for domestic tourists – 0.4% of minimum wage

Tourism fee for foreign tourists in Kyiv to be 1%, for domestic tourists – 0.4% of minimum wage

17:47 25.04.2018
Ukrainian govt proposes closing rivers to Russian ships

Ukrainian govt proposes closing rivers to Russian ships

12:57 24.04.2018
Infrastructure ministry proposes closing rivers for Russian vessels

Infrastructure ministry proposes closing rivers for Russian vessels

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

British research icebreaker 'James Clark Ross' becomes property of Ukraine

On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

Forty-four people become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea, 258 people considered missing in ORDLO – MFA

Ukraine records 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD