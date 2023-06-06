Facts

20:53 06.06.2023

Due to Kakhovka HPP explosion, tourism infrastructure facilities, natural, recreational areas turned out to be in flood zone – Tourism Agency's head

Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development Mariana Oleskiv says that due to the explosion of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), tourist infrastructure facilities have been flooded.

"The blowing up of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is an act of terrorism and an environmental disaster... Tourist infrastructure facilities: hotels, country complexes, yacht clubs – were in the flood zone. Let me remind that Ukraine has established the Destroyed Property and Infrastructure Restoration Fund, due to which owners of destroyed property/businesses can receive funding for restoration," Oleskiv said on Facebook.

According to her, at the moment, some 11 settlements on the right bank are completely or partially flooded, which led to one of the largest man-made disasters in Europe over the past decade, which will lead to the destruction of natural and recreational resources in the South of Ukraine, including in occupied Crimea.

"A unique eco-world is dying in the water. Kherson's reed beds, which were home to many bird species included in the Red and Green Book of Ukraine, are flooded, and are also protected at the international level," the agency's head said.

She also said some 80% of the territory of the Nyzhniodniprovsky National Natural Park was flooded, which was known among domestic and European biologists for its rare floodplain forests, swamps and sandy steppe.

"Some 32 species of unique plants included in the IUCN Red List grew here. Most likely, this unique ecosystem of Europe has been destroyed forever," she said.

Oleskiv said the house-museum of Ostap Vishnia in the village of Krynky, Oleshkiv district, which was one of the tourist magnets of the region, was under water, and Kherson Art Museum of Oleksiy Shovkunenko is also in the flood zone.

In addition, according to her, the flooded archaeological pearl of Kherson region – the port city of Oleshnia, Ochakiv Gate is under the threat of flooding, the Green Farms of Tavria complex, as well as the famous pink salt lakes, may be flooded.

"The picturesque village of Tiahinka, where archaeological excavations were carried out before the war and a settlement of the Bronze Age and Scythian times was discovered, as well as a medieval settlement, will most likely also be under water, and unique historical finds will be lost," the agency's head said.

In her opinion, the Kinburn Spit may be partially flooded.

