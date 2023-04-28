Economy

19:37 28.04.2023

Govt attributes booking of hotels, payment for them and other travel services to critical imports

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has included some tourism services in the list of services of critical imports, Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, said on his Telegram channel.

The government made the decision at a meeting on Friday, he said.

Thus, to restore the market of tourist services, the services for temporary accommodation and related services are included in the list: hotel services, catering in catering establishments, organization of leisure in cultural and entertainment establishments, organization and provision of transfers, and transport rental.

In addition, the services of critical import include the purchase of tickets for various modes of transport, booking and paying for cruises, travel packages, renting boats, ships, and organizing excursions.

