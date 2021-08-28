No indicators about possible postponement of Zelensky-Biden meeting – Kuleba

On Thursday, Washington was actively preparing for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the meeting with his U.S. counterpart Joseph Biden, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"As of now, there are no indicators from Washington about the possibility of postponing the visit. Yesterday in Washington, active preparations continued for the visit of the President of Ukraine from the American side," Kuleba said on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel on Friday evening.

The minister said that Zelensky's visit to the United States was 99% agreed.

"There are a couple of subjects that the presidents will discuss directly, but in principle everything else has been agreed, therefore I am optimistic," he said.

According to Kuleba, a number of documents are already ready for signing.

"Among them is a document in the defense and security sector. We are ready to sign documents in trade between our countries. So far everything is going according to schedule," he said.

The minister said that "this will be a visit that will bring relations between Ukraine and the United States to a new level."