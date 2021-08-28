Facts

11:39 28.08.2021

No indicators about possible postponement of Zelensky-Biden meeting – Kuleba

1 min read
No indicators about possible postponement of Zelensky-Biden meeting – Kuleba

On Thursday, Washington was actively preparing for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the meeting with his U.S. counterpart Joseph Biden, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"As of now, there are no indicators from Washington about the possibility of postponing the visit. Yesterday in Washington, active preparations continued for the visit of the President of Ukraine from the American side," Kuleba said on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel on Friday evening.

The minister said that Zelensky's visit to the United States was 99% agreed.

"There are a couple of subjects that the presidents will discuss directly, but in principle everything else has been agreed, therefore I am optimistic," he said.

According to Kuleba, a number of documents are already ready for signing.

"Among them is a document in the defense and security sector. We are ready to sign documents in trade between our countries. So far everything is going according to schedule," he said.

The minister said that "this will be a visit that will bring relations between Ukraine and the United States to a new level."

Tags: #biden #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:39 27.08.2021
Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

15:20 27.08.2021
Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

18:23 26.08.2021
Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

11:56 24.08.2021
Zelensky, his wife take part in prayer service on occasion of Independence Day, honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes

Zelensky, his wife take part in prayer service on occasion of Independence Day, honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes

13:04 23.08.2021
President of Ukraine: Crimea issue should not disappear from intl agenda for another seven years

President of Ukraine: Crimea issue should not disappear from intl agenda for another seven years

12:39 23.08.2021
Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

11:28 23.08.2021
Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

11:26 23.08.2021
Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

11:08 23.08.2021
Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

13:24 20.08.2021
Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas on Sat

LATEST

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

Rada receives observer status in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

Ukrainian Ambassador Servatiuk says 230 Ukrainians remain in Afghanistan

Kuleba reacts to Estonian President's statement on Ukraine's accession to EU

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas on Sat

United States to direct $60 mln to Ukraine for defense – White House

SBU exposes Internet agents of Russia's special services engaged in discrediting Crimea Platform

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD