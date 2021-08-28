Facts

11:16 28.08.2021

United States to direct $60 mln to Ukraine for defense – White House

United States President Joseph Biden has ordered the allocation of financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $60 million from the Pentagon for defense, according to the White House website.

This is reported in the Memorandum signed by Biden on August 27.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority to direct the drawdown of up to $60 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," the president said in the memorandum.

Tags: #defense #white_house #ukraine
