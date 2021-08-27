Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

The security situation along the contact line in Donbas remains stable, but alarming, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine and the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Mikko Kinnunen said after regular meetings of the TCG and its working groups in the format of videoconferences.

"I was pleased to hold the first meeting of the TCG as the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine and in the TCG. I express my readiness to make every effort to find solutions for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and look forward to constructive cooperation and active participation of the parties," Kinnunen said in a statement released Friday morning.

The Finnish diplomat expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Ambassador Heidi Grau. "I sincerely thank her for her tremendous contribution and numerous achievements, including the agreement to strengthen the ceasefire, reached in July 2020," Kinnunen said.

"The security situation along the contact line remains stable but alarming: during August 2021, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) reported an average of 180 ceasefire violations per day. Today's discussion in the Working Group on Security dealt with ways to reduce tensions, but work on this important issue requires continuation," the diplomat said.

He also said that improving the security situation is the basis for achieving results in other areas, in particular in the humanitarian and economic spheres.

"Due to the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been no face-to-face meetings of the TCG since March 2020. There seems to be a consensus on the need to return to face-to-face meetings, however, further consideration should be given to possible venues," the special representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in the TCG said.