Facts

09:37 27.08.2021

Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

2 min read
Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

The security situation along the contact line in Donbas remains stable, but alarming, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine and the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Mikko Kinnunen said after regular meetings of the TCG and its working groups in the format of videoconferences.

"I was pleased to hold the first meeting of the TCG as the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine and in the TCG. I express my readiness to make every effort to find solutions for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and look forward to constructive cooperation and active participation of the parties," Kinnunen said in a statement released Friday morning.

The Finnish diplomat expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Ambassador Heidi Grau. "I sincerely thank her for her tremendous contribution and numerous achievements, including the agreement to strengthen the ceasefire, reached in July 2020," Kinnunen said.

"The security situation along the contact line remains stable but alarming: during August 2021, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) reported an average of 180 ceasefire violations per day. Today's discussion in the Working Group on Security dealt with ways to reduce tensions, but work on this important issue requires continuation," the diplomat said.

He also said that improving the security situation is the basis for achieving results in other areas, in particular in the humanitarian and economic spheres.

"Due to the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been no face-to-face meetings of the TCG since March 2020. There seems to be a consensus on the need to return to face-to-face meetings, however, further consideration should be given to possible venues," the special representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in the TCG said.

Tags: #donbas #osce #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:11 27.08.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

09:49 27.08.2021
Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

15:27 25.08.2021
OSCE Media Freedom Rep recommends Ukrainian authorities scrutinize media outlets before subjecting them to sanctions – statement

OSCE Media Freedom Rep recommends Ukrainian authorities scrutinize media outlets before subjecting them to sanctions – statement

14:56 25.08.2021
Russia in TCG disrupts humanitarian subgroup's work, includes 'terrorists' in talks – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia in TCG disrupts humanitarian subgroup's work, includes 'terrorists' in talks – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

09:49 25.08.2021
TCG to hold meeting at delegations' heads level on Aug 26

TCG to hold meeting at delegations' heads level on Aug 26

09:19 25.08.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day, one soldier killed, two more wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day, one soldier killed, two more wounded – JFO HQ

19:15 20.08.2021
Putin asks Merkel to influence Ukraine toward peaceful settlement in Donbas in accordance with Minsk Agreements

Putin asks Merkel to influence Ukraine toward peaceful settlement in Donbas in accordance with Minsk Agreements

17:46 17.08.2021
Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

09:20 17.08.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire five times in Donbas over past day, soldier killed – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire five times in Donbas over past day, soldier killed – JFO HQ

16:47 13.08.2021
Russia-occupation fighter opens fire on own people, using grenade in Donbas, seven people killed – ministry

Russia-occupation fighter opens fire on own people, using grenade in Donbas, seven people killed – ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

LATEST

SBU exposes Internet agents of Russia's special services engaged in discrediting Crimea Platform

In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Ambassador Korniychuk addressed the Hasidic community regarding the need to comply with Ukrainian legislation during the pilgrimage to Uman

Medvedchuk submits another complaint against Ukraine to ECHR

Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

No info on injured Ukrainians due to explosion near Kabul airport – MFA spokesperson

Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD