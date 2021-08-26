NATO Dpty Secretary General: We encourage Ukraine to continue to use to maximum possible extent annual national program

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană has named a number of reforms that Ukraine needs to carry out on the way to joining the North Atlantic Alliance.

"When it comes to NATO, of course, we are more interested in the issues of national security institutions reform, command and control, interoperability in the Armed Forces, civilian control, political control, parliamentary oversight, intelligence sector reform, which is something that is very complex but also very important. But also there are broader things when it comes to fighting corruption, reforming the judiciary, making sure that the system functions in the rule of law, checks and balances - all these issues are not necessarily defense sector related but also because of the values we embrace," Geoană told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, therefore, NATO calls on Ukraine to continue to use to the maximum possible extent the annual national program. "I know that this coming December there will be a review together of that program and that is the best way to really see and engage in a number of issues," Geoană said.

He said that NATO's adaptation to an ever-changing world is "part of the DNA of this Alliance," and that is why it is so successful.

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and our leaders agreed in the last summit that we had in Brussels to launch a massive transformation effort when it comes to NATO 2030, the next strategic concept. So I am also encouraging aspirant countries like Ukraine to look of course to the membership part, which is of course of significant interest, but also to anticipate and work with us in the adaptation to a transformative processes which we are now undergoing – when it comes to resilience, when it comes to innovation and new technologies, when it comes to space and climate change, defense," the NATO Deputy Secretary General said.

Asked if NATO really plans to provide Ukraine with such a list of requirements on the way to the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), Geoană said there is a national reform agenda regarding Ukraine's Enhanced Opportunity Partner status, which, according to in his opinion, "is place where this conversation should take place."

"Of course there is a political discussion. We understand at the level of the head of state, like President Zelensky, that is a very important political issue. But also there is a practical, there is a pragmatic set of issues that we are doing together. And I think that is the place where on both sides we should look into this," he said.

Geoană also called on people "to see what Georgia has been accomplishing, because they have had EOP (Enhanced Opportunities Partner) status a little bit longer than Ukraine."

"So I think there is room there to identify the reforms and make sure that you deliver upon the reforms you are committed to," he said.

Geoană said that NATO has noticed a number of decisions that have been made by Ukraine recently on the interoperability between the troops of NATO member states and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"We salute the effort. I know this is an ongoing process. I also know from the experience of my own country that this transformation is not easy. It is also a culture of defense and national security, which is shifting. So we fully recognize the complexity of this transformation. But we say that there is absolutely no substitute for an organic transformation and this is something we encourage for Ukraine to continue on this path," NATO Deputy Secretary General said.

He said that NATO recognizes the progress of Ukraine, and encourages to move forward on this path. " Of course, intelligence sector reform is not military reform, but nonetheless it is national security reform. Again that is very important. I mentioned something again which is transformative, its political oversight and civilian control. That is fundamental, that is how we work. Therefore, the work continues. So there is the work in progress. We recognize the progress. Ukraine has done a lot of positive track record in this direction. But there is still a way to go and together we will be engaging on that road," Geoană said.