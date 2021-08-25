Facts

18:21 25.08.2021

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

Political opposition is a necessary part of democracy, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine recalled.

"Political opposition is a fundamental part of the democratic process. Physical attacks - on politicians, journalists, or any member of society - have no place in a vibrant democracy," it said on Twitter.

As reported, on Tuesday, an unknown person poured brilliant green on Poroshenko in the center of Kyiv. Law enforcers detained the violator and took him to the Pechersky police department. He turned out to be a native of Chernihiv region born in 1999.

On this fact, the investigators of the Pechersky police department started criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect faces up to five years in prison.

