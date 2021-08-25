Facts

11:05 25.08.2021

Sanctions against Russia due to annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Sanctions against Russia due to annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Sanctions against the Russian Federation due to the annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes the territorial integrity of Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent said.

"Through this platform and not only this way, we must find ways - big and small - to isolate, marginalize and impose sanctions on those who will legitimize and confirm Russian desires. In particular, sanctions against Russia due to the annexation of Crimea should stay on Russia until Russia resumes the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Kent said at a panel discussion at the Crimea Platform summit in Kyiv on Monday, August 23.

According to him, the construction of the Kerch bridge, as well as the expropriation of property of Ukraine or Ukrainian citizens should be punished.

"Whether we are talking about countries, citizens or companies that support Russia through travel to Crimea, business development, they should also be subject to sanctions," Kent said.

