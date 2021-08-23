Facts

13:37 23.08.2021

European Council President: EU does not recognize illegal annexation of Crimea, Sevastopol by Russia, will continue its policy of non-recognition

The European Union does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia and will continue the policy of non-recognition, President of the European Council Charles Michel has said.

Michel said on Monday at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv that he is here to reaffirm the EU's unchanging position: they do not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia. They will continue their policy of non-recognition of this and will continue to oppose any violation of international law.

He stressed that such illegal actions would pose a threat to confidence and peace.

Michel said their goal is to ensure that illegal annexation never becomes legitimate.

The President of the European Council added that the position on Crimea should remain high on the international agenda.

Tags: #crimea #eu #charles_michel
