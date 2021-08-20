Klitschko says he was invited to NSDC meeting, but he can't attend due to trip to Chernihiv region

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has said that he was invited to a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Friday, but he won't be able to attend.

"I got a call from the President's Office and was invited to today's meeting of the NSDC. Two and a half hours before its start. Unfortunately, I cannot physically be present because following the verification of the work on the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge crossing, I have already left for a working trip on the affairs of the Association of Ukrainian Cities to Chernihiv region," Klitschko wrote on Facebook.