Daily COVID-19 morbidity up in Ukraine, 40 patients die in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 1,447 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday morning.

"Ukraine recorded 1,447 new cases of COVID-19, including 104 children and 38 medical workers, over the past day, August 17, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 677 persons were hospitalized, 40 died, and 712 recovered," the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine reported 890 contagions on Tuesday and another 417 on Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen 2.269 million COVID-19 cases, including 2.198 million recoveries and 53,336 deaths.