Most probable date for election of Kryvyi Rih mayor is March 27 next year - Servant of People

Extraordinary mayoral elections in Kryvyi Rih are likely to take place in March next year, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk predicts.

"According to the procedure in October, this is no longer possible, since the electoral process, in particular the formation of commissions, starts at the end of August. Elections are appointed through a vote in the Verkhovna Rada, and before that a certain procedure must be followed - the decision of the town council of Kryvyi Rih, which accordingly sends a package of documents to the relevant committee, then it is considered by the committee and the MPs vote in the hall of the Verkhovna Rada. Therefore, most likely, the first date on which the elections can be scheduled is the end of March next year - March 27," Kravchuk told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

She recalled that according to the Electoral Code, regular and early elections are held on the last Sunday in March and the last Sunday in October.

As reported, Pavlov's death became known on the evening of August 15. The National Police of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder).

The investigation is considering three main versions of the incident: murder, suicide, and careless handling of weapons. The version of incitement to suicide is not excluded.

It is noted that one wound from the Saiga rifle was found on the body of the deceased. The weapon seized at the scene was sent for a comprehensive examination.